Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga will return to fullback against Manly on Sunday with out-of-form Lachlan Miller facing the axe.
Miller looks set to pay the price for a poor showing in Newcastle's 26-6 loss to Cronulla in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.
Playing in his hometown, he made four errors against his former side including a couple of costly basic mistakes.
The performance followed a couple of average games where he had been well short of the form he displayed earlier this season.
The 28-year-old, who has only played 18 NRL games, 11 of them this season, has now gone eight matches without scoring a try, six without notching a try-assist and five without a line-break.
He could be retained on the bench if Kurt Mann fails to overcome an abdominal injury.
Meanwhile Ponga, who made an off-season switch to five-eighth, which prompted the Knights to sign Miller on a three-year deal, is set to play his first game at fullback since round 19 last year.
That match was Ponga's last of the 2022 season after he copped a heavy hit from Roosters prop Matt Lodge, his third head knock in six weeks.
Ponga was sent for another head-injury assessment (HIA) in the opening minutes of Saturday's game but passed concussion tests and returned to the action.
It was the third time in six games this campaign he has been forced off the field for a HIA.
The 25-year-old, who missed out on Queensland selection this week, scored a try against the Sharks but didn't have his best game either.
The Knights insist switching Ponga to fullback has nothing to do with his head knocks.
It remains to be seen if the move will be a one-off or permanent.
Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien spoke to the media on Monday but the positional changes weren't mooted.
The Knights have now lost four of their past five games and are placed 12th, three points outside the top eight.
They have a bye following their clash with Manly at McDonald Jones Stadium, but have a tough run of games afterwards facing the Broncos (away), Roosters (home) and Panthers (away).
This story will be updated with a team list about 4pm.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.