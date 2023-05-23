Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga set to return to fullback, out-of-form Lachlan Miller facing the axe

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 23 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kalyn Ponga. Jonathan Carroll
Kalyn Ponga. Jonathan Carroll

Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga will return to fullback against Manly on Sunday with out-of-form Lachlan Miller facing the axe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.