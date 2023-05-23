The operator of high-end Hunter Valley wedding venue Redleaf is seeking a long-term in-house caterer as he plans on expanding the business's bookings.
Matthew Low, founder and operator of Redleaf Wollombi, a destination wedding venue, has issued a request for proposals advisory seeking a business partner to become the exclusive caterer for the property.
Redleaf, which features an Italian-style villa that accommodates 12 (six bedrooms) and can cater for weddings of up to 200 people, books nearly 70 weddings a year. The villa rate starts from $6050 per night, according to the Redleaf website.
Low said the facility was booked for 250-280 days a year, and he was looking to increase that figure with weddings and functions.
One trend that began during the pandemic that not subsided is the demand for mid-week weddings.
"What changed, and has become a permanent shift in the industry, is the acceptance of having a midweek wedding," Low said.
"I think that coincided with people's work habits, working from home. It's actually not hard for someone to take a night off midweek, come up from Sydney or come in from Newcastle. And just have a half day at a wedding and go home the next day and still work."
The anticipated increase in demand, coupled with Low's desire for a single food caterer to better satisfy the needs of clientele, has spurred him to seek proposals for a caterer to partner Redleaf on a five-year contract beginning January 1, 2025.
Low said moving to a business model with one caterer only will provide more consistency and a higher level of service. The destination is positioned as a luxury resort, and expectations include services such as late night snacks, gelato cart and attention to detail.
Low said he will be expanding the commercial kitchen at Redleaf, which is in a second dwelling ("the garden building") on the property in line with the catering change.
Prior to Low buying the property, it was known as Lavender Gate Farm, and included a restaurant known as The Gate Cafe.
He's already received 10 proposals, including from Newcastle and Hunter Valley firms, and figures it's going to be a tough decision to make.
The start date is 2025, as the venue is already taking bookings 18 months in advance.
The property's image is European in style, and catering standards and style need to match that position, Low said. While the catering will be locked in to the venue with wedding and function bookings, clients still have plenty of scope to put their own stamp on proceedings by hiring their own floristry, styling, photography and entertainment, he said.
"It allows them to create a unique experience," he said.
Low acknowledged Redleaf Wollombi is competing for business with clients who are considering wedding options in Europe.
"By and large, because of the physical asset, we are gravitating to European vibe and food," he said.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
