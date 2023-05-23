THE Newcastle branch of a well-known charity Samaritans is "disappointed" about the theft of four of its vehicles in recent days.
Police are looking for the people responsible for stealing two 2020 Kia Cerato sedans - one white, the other silver - as well as a 2020 silver Toyota Corolla and a 2019 white Kia Sportage SUV.
The vehicles were taken from Samaritans' premises on Clyde Street at Hamilton North some time between 9.30pm on Friday, May 19, and 9am on Saturday, May 20.
Investigators found one of the Kia sedans outside a unit block on Light Street at Bar Beach late on Sunday night, before they located the second Kia sedan on Robert Street at Jesmond on Monday evening.
Police said on Tuesday no-one had been arrested over the thefts.
Samaritans spokesperson said the organisation was assisting police with the investigation.
"Samaritans is disappointed to confirm that vehicles were stolen from a site in Hamilton North over the weekend," the spokesperson said.
"Other vehicles have been deployed to prevent any disruption to community services."
Police are calling for anyone with information about the thefts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.