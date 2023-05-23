Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Comment

Voice to Parliament referendum debate has no need for racial invective

By Editorial
May 24 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Voice to Parliament referendum debate has no need for racial invective
Voice to Parliament referendum debate has no need for racial invective

THE plebiscite over same-sex marriage in this country may have awarded equality to couples previously denied it, but many have made it clear they believe the process carried serious costs. In 2017, digital youth service ReachOut said it had seen a 20 per cent surge in people seeking support for LGBTQI+ issues, attributing the dramatic spike in demand to the postal survey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.