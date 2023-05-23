THE Newcastle Jets will likely be forced off McDonald Jones Stadium for two months during the A-League season to allow for maintenance of the playing surface following a supercross event at the arena.
The Australian Supercross Championship's Triple Crown will be held at the stadium on November 11.
The same event last year, which required the construction of a 6000 tonne dirt track, caused severe damage to the playing surface. It also attracted 16,000 fans.
Venue NSW, which operates the stadium, had to re-lay new turf at a significant cost, despite a "pitch covering agreement" with supercross promoter AUSX Events regarding care of the playing surface before, during and after the event.
Jets coach Arthur Papas was highly criticial of the relaid turf which was patchy and bumpy for a month after its introduction.
Co-captain Brandon O'Neill suffered a serous knee injury during the first game on the new pitch, which was not conducive to the Jets game plan.
In a bid to avoid the potential for a repeat, the stadium is likely to be out of action for an extended period following the 2023 event.
The 2023-24 A-League season kicks off in late October. The Jets are the main tenants at McDonald Jones Stadium during summer, with 13 home games.
Any extended block out period would present a logistical nightmare for the club.
"The scheduling of the supercross has the potential to have a significant impact on our season," Jets boss Shane Mattiske said.
"We are working through how long the stadium would be unavailable with Venues NSW. There is some risk that we could be unable to play at the venue for two months, which, of course, would be of significant concern to our fans and to our club.
"We are in discussions about whether that is necessary, and if it is necessary, what alternate arrangements could be made with the support of Venues NSW."
There are no other ready-made venues in the region.
The Jets had 7,500 members last season. The club's women play home games at No.2 Sportsground and the men train at Maitland Sportsground. To host an A-League Men's game at either, temporary seating would have to be brought in to increase ground capacity. Lighting, corporate and broadcast facilities would also need to be improved.
Playing eight games straight on the road would have a major impact on the team and potential results.
The Jets played the opening four games of the 2014-15 season away, picking up just a point, when McDonald Jones Stadium was resurfaced ahead of the Asian Cup.
Moving home games en masse to Central Coast Stadium or another venue is not feasible.
A Venues NSW spokesperson said discussions with the Jets were ongoing.
"As at all stadiums in the Venues NSW network, McDonald Jones Stadium is a multi-use facility that hosts major concerts by international touring artists, as well as international and domestic sporting and entertainment events," the spokesman said.
"Venues NSW's turf reserves include a replacement pad for McDonald Jones Stadium of ready-to-play Matrix turf, which is world-leading sports turf technology pioneered at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Matrix system enables instant use after install and an entire field can be replaced and ready to play on in less than two days."
The Jets assemble for pre-season training in mid June. The A-League draw for nest season is expected to be released in July.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
