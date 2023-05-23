Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2023: Jets set to get kicked off McDonald Jones Stadium to allow for ground maintenance after Australian Supercross Championship

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 23 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Preparations for the Australian Supercross Championship at McDonald Jones Stadium last year. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Preparations for the Australian Supercross Championship at McDonald Jones Stadium last year. Picture by Peter Lorimer

THE Newcastle Jets will likely be forced off McDonald Jones Stadium for two months during the A-League season to allow for maintenance of the playing surface following a supercross event at the arena.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.