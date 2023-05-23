REV up your engines because the Australian Supercross Championships is back on track at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The Turton Road venue will host the first stage of the marquee event, the AUSX Triple Crown, on Saturday, November 11.
Last year the Broadmeadow stadium hosted Supercross racing for the first time in 13 years and attracted 20,000 fans to watch US rider, Justin Brayton, claim victory in the SX1.
The AUSX Triple Crown will again be the main event of the Newcastle leg, which is known as the "championship within the championship."
Reigning Australian motorcross champion Aaron Tanti and West Wallsend-raised former national motocross and supercross champion Craig "Ando" Anderson cruised into town for Tuesday's announcement.
This year will also launch the inaugural 85cc cup, which will include 11-year-old Central Coast rider Seth Thomas, who won the 12-14 85cc NSW State Title Champion on Sunday at the Hastings Valley Motorcycle Club at Wauchope.
Lake Macquarie 13-year-old Nate Ebbeck is also expected to roll onto the starting line.
Newcastle councillor Peta Winney-Baartz said the return of the Supercross would provide an economic boost for the city.
"The Newcastle Triple Crown event proved hugely popular when it was staged at McDonald Jones Stadium last year, allowing almost 20,000 sports fans from across the region and beyond to experience the country's best supercross riders in Newcastle while also injecting more than $3 million into the local economy," she said.
However, the return of the Supercross is unlikely to excite the Newcastle Jets and soccer fans.
The November 11 race overlaps the A-League Men's season and is likely to cause damage to the McDonald Jones Stadium playing surface.
