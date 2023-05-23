Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

Lake Macquarie ratepayers face cuts to services due to emergency services levy

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
May 23 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser in 2022. Picture by Marina Neil
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser in 2022. Picture by Marina Neil

RATEPAYERS should steady themselves for more cuts to services as councils across the state are forced to fork out $219 million to support emergency services in the next financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.