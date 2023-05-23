Newcastle Herald property: Suburb records keep coming across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

Newcastle and Lake Macquarie's blitz of record-breaking residential sales is showing no sign of slowing down.
Tighes Hill is the latest suburb with a top sale after a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 46 Tighes Terrace sold for a record price on Monday.
The newly built home was sold by Tom Lemke from Wilton Lemke Stewart for $2.15 million, smashing the record by $350,000.
A luxury home on an elevated block overlooking Warners Bay sold for a record-breaking price at auction on Saturday.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house at 27 Chelston Street set the suburb record for a residential sale when it sold for $4.3 million with Belle Property listing agent Anthony Di Nardo.
It broke the previous record of $3.5 million which Mr Di Nardo set in July 2020 following the sale of a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home overlooking the lake at 526 The Esplanade.
A renovated ground floor apartment in the heritage-listed Segenhoe building, which is known for its distinctive "butterfly" concept design created by the late renowned Sydney architect Emil Sodersten, is on the market.
Listed with Donna Spillane and Patrick Skinner from Spillane Property, Mr Skinner described the apartment at 1/50 Wolfe Street as "the best in the complex" after undergoing a renovation that includes the addition of a second bathroom.
A shortage of supply is one of the factors that is affecting property prices in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
There were 409 properties listed for sale in the region in April, down 27 per cent on the previous five-year average, according to CoreLogic.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said low stock is driving competition with buyers which is placing upwards pressure on the region's housing values.
A waterfront block at Coal Point is on the market with a whopping price tag that could see it become one of the priciest pieces of real estate in Lake Macquarie.
The 1700 square metre property at 1 Robey Crescent comprises three homes being sold in one line, offering a prime opportunity for development on absolute waterfront.
Hunter hotel owner Nick Quinn has added another pub to his growing portfolio after purchasing the Bull'n'Bush Hotel Motel at Medowie.
The price is undisclosed however, the Australian Financial Review reported the figure to be close to $30 million. The landmark sale included the hotel's 30 gaming machines.
Pub baron Arthur Laundy is offloading one of his Hunter region assets.
East Maitland's the Bank Hotel, which is owned by Laundy Hotels, is listed for sale with HTL Property's Blake Edwards and Daniel Dragicevich.
The hotel includes 29 gaming entitlements and is expected to fetch upwards of $20 million.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
