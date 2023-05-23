Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Newcastle Herald property: Suburb records keep coming across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

Updated May 26 2023 - 9:08am, first published May 23 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This newly-built home at 46 Tighes Terrace, Tighes Hill has broken the suburb record after selling for $2.15 million. Picture supplied.
This newly-built home at 46 Tighes Terrace, Tighes Hill has broken the suburb record after selling for $2.15 million. Picture supplied.

Newcastle and Lake Macquarie's blitz of record-breaking residential sales is showing no sign of slowing down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.