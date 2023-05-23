Greene pair in mix for maiden decider at The Gardens

Kearsley trainer Gary Greene hopes his pair in the GRNSW maiden series final (400m) at The Gardens on Wednesday prove fast learners.
Gary and Sonia Greene, who have been breeding and racing their own dogs for almost 50 years, have litter sisters Songar Sadie and Songar Tip Top boxed in three and four respectively for the decider.
Songar Sadie is one of the top hopes after winning her heat on debut last week by 1.5 lengths from box five.
Songar Tip Top, also on debut, led her qualifier but was overtaken late to finish third, 4.25 lengths behind the winner, the Stephen Davies-trained Fun, which has box seven on Wednesday.
Gary said Fun looked hard to beat in the final.
"I think the dog in the seven box is pretty smart but it's just a matter of what happens with that turn start," he said.
"Songar Tip Top went good early but she faded a little bit on the run home, but they haven't had a great deal of training in a field.
"Nowadays it's hard to get a four or eight-dog trial like we did years ago. So when the other two dogs came past her, she might have thought 'what's going on here'.
"I don't know, but they are just learning.
"They've had a few [trial] runs at The Gardens and Songar Sadie is a tiny bit better in her runs but it's only a learning curve."
The Greenes also have Princely Sum in race one and Songar Rose in the fifth.
The 12-race meeting starts at 11.20am.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
