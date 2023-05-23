City of Newcastle's seven Labor councillors recused themselves from a confidential debate on council pools on Tuesday night after lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes alleged they had been subject to "bullying tactics" from a senior Hunter politician.
At the start of Tuesday's monthly council meeting, Cr Nelmes told councillors she would have to remove herself from a discussion about a tender to manage the pools as a result of interactions with an unnamed politician.
Cr Nelmes said that on multiple occasions since last year the unnamed politician had instructed her privately and publicly on how to vote on the tender to manage the city's pools.
"This instruction was made without any understanding of the potential impacts on other services operated by the city or cost to ratepayers," she said.
Cr Nelmes alleged she was subjected to "relentless bullying tactics" that included trying to ban her from meetings with other elected members and from speaking at local meetings about the operation of the pools.
"I've had colleagues in tears, and I've even had a colleague verbally abused today via phone," she said.
"Unfortunately, due to this inappropriate conduct that you've heard about, just the tip of the iceberg, also in the media, direct phone calls to councillors and even a statement under parliamentary privilege - a perception has been created that my vote on pool operations has been predetermined.
"I'm extremely disappointed that I have been put in such a position, however I will not compromise on the highest standards of probity and good governance that ratepayers expect."
Cr Nelmes alleged the senior politician, who she said was also a former councillor, had tried to create a predetermined outcome on the tender and alleged the politician was part of a council which tried to close Mayfield pool and create a situation that allowed a following conservative council to "try and close Beresfield pool".
She told councillors that after consulting the council's code of conduct, Independent Commission Against Corruption guidelines, local government officials and legal advice she was left with no option but to declare a conflict of interest in the matter and remove herself from the discussion.
Shortly after, Labor deputy mayor Declan Clausen and Labor councillors Peta Winney-Baartz, Carol Duncan, Deahnna Richardson, Margaret Wood and Elizabeth Adamczyk also raised a significant non-pecuniary interest in the matter and agreed to leave the chamber.
Cr Adamczyk said she was "exceptionally disappointed" to have to recuse herself from the discussion.
"I'm disappointed for my colleagues that have done an incredible amount of work to here and are now facing this avoidable situation," she said.
"Our community trusts that we do our due diligence, that we engage in these important considerations, and in having to make this declaration we are unable to represent our constituents adequately."
Four councillors remained in the chamber to discuss the confidential tender report.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
