Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Bronte Peel is expected to be back for Maitland to play Broadmeadow in NPLW NNSW round 12

By Renee Valentine
May 24 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attacking player Bronte Peel missed Maitland's 4-0 win over Warners Bay on Sunday due to illness but should be back in action on Friday night. Picture by Marina Neil
Attacking player Bronte Peel missed Maitland's 4-0 win over Warners Bay on Sunday due to illness but should be back in action on Friday night. Picture by Marina Neil

Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton hopes to have some fresh bodies back when they face NPLW Northern NSW leaders Broadmeadow at Magic Park on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.