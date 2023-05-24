Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton hopes to have some fresh bodies back when they face NPLW Northern NSW leaders Broadmeadow at Magic Park on Friday night.
The round-12 encounter comes after a quick turnaround from a hectic schedule for both teams, who played three games last week.
Hamilton expected striker Bronte Peel back after she missed their 4-0 win over Warners Bay at Cooks Square Park last Sunday through illness.
Midfielder Keely Gawthrop (knee), defender Tahlia Gossner (ankle) and attacking player Ainsley Childs (knee) were all close to returning from injury.
"More depth allows us a little bit more competition at training," Hamilton said.
"Training has been really good but it's good to have those players starting to come back into the group now and provide a little bit more competition and keep that level high.
"And, also coming off a heavy week, it's nice to have a few bodies coming back in with a bit of freshness in their legs. On Sunday, we had a couple of girls playing a little bit wounded."
Fourth-placed Maitland, on 21 points, have beaten Magic (28) twice this season. They were 5-2 winners in round five then won their League Cup semi-final 1-1 (5-4) last week.
"We believe we can beat any team and I think we've shown that in the competition," Hamilton said.
"But we also know Broadmeadow are a good side and are top of the table for a reason. They've got some really experienced players in every line of the pitch.
"To be honest, we don't look back to the first game where we beat them and take anything from that because it's a totally different match."
** Newcastle Olympic and Charlestown Azzurri were playing their League Cup semi-final at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility with the winner joining Maitland in the final in August.
