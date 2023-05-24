Broadmeadow will finally get defensive midfielder Kirstyn Antoni back for Friday night's NPLW Northern NSW battle with Maitland but won't have left-sided forward Lucy Jerram due to suspension.
Antoni (nee Pearce) was herself sidelined through suspension when Magic beat Olympic 2-1 at Darling Street Oval on Sunday.
Magic originally thought the former Newcastle Jets player would be available for the top-of-the-table clash after sitting out their Women's League Cup loss to Maitland midweek, but there was some confusion around the length of Antoni's suspension.
The club were notified early last week she would serve a one-match ban but confirmed on Friday Antoni would need to serve a two-match sentence as it was her second red card, both due to two cautionable offences, this season.
The confusion appeared to stem from one booking being recorded under Pearce and the other for Antoni.
Jerram will serve a two-match ban after receiving a straight red card for violent conduct in the 49th minute against Olympic.
Jerram, who scored the opening goal, was sent off after appearing to grab Olympic defender Zoe Horgan as they tangled for the ball.
The red card was Magic's fifth this campaign. Kiarra Lewis and Adriana Konjarski have also been sent off.
** Konjaski was last year's NPLW NNSW leading scorer and is in a strong position to secure the title again.
At the season midpoint, she has 26 goals. Azzurri's Emily Diaz has 15, Olympic's Sophie McDonald 13 and Maitland's Chelsea Greguric 12.
