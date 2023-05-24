Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Broadmeadow Magic's Lucy Jerram sidelined for two matches after seeing red against Newcastle Olympic

By Renee Valentine
May 24 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magic's Lucy Jerram, right, was sent off early in the second half at Darling Street Oval on Sunday after a tangle with Olympic's Zoe Horgan, left. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Magic's Lucy Jerram, right, was sent off early in the second half at Darling Street Oval on Sunday after a tangle with Olympic's Zoe Horgan, left. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Broadmeadow will finally get defensive midfielder Kirstyn Antoni back for Friday night's NPLW Northern NSW battle with Maitland but won't have left-sided forward Lucy Jerram due to suspension.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.