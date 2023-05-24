Voice to Parliament? We're not even close to Indigenous reconciliation

So, the referendum we vote upon this year will incorporate the Voice into the Constitution. That is all it will do. Because the referendum we vote on will also establish the Parliament as the organisation that will set up the Voice and oversee its operation. And if citizens don't like the way the Voice is operating they can work through the parliamentary process to have it changed. Mr. Duggan says he can give a "yes" to constitutional recognition if his concerns about the operation of the Voice can be reconciled. The referendum this year will provide that recognition. The referendum will also ensure that the legislation which will follow and establish the Voice, will have all of the oversight necessary to answer his concerns about its operation.