Letters

Letters and short takes May 25 2023

May 25 2023 - 4:30am
Voice to Parliament? We're not even close to Indigenous reconciliation
No doubt many critics of Stan Grant were racial, but in my opinion plenty were like me, voicing our objections to the bizarre performance he put on during the telecast of King Charles III's coronation. Personally I believe his wildly ridiculous claims that the British and their descendants in Australia are at war with the Aboriginal people was one example, and his claim that the Aboriginal people are imprisoned in Australia too.

