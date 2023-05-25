Wanderers will be without game beaker Nimi Qio for the derby against Merewther, but the injury report on the Fijian is not as bad as feared.
Qio, after running from the back of the scrum over three Hamilton defenders to score a try in the Two Blues' 28-22 loss, limped off with what appeared a serious knee injury.
However, scans revealed a grade one strain of the medial ligament and he should miss two games. Will Archer comes in at No.8
"Will has a different skill set to Nimi but his defence is the type we have lacked," coach Trevor Hefren said.
The Two Blues will also be without centre George Ashworth, who received a blue card after a head knock.
** Hefren has gone old school in terms of the Two Blues' discipline. Hefren has set a threshold of 10 penalties per game. Each penalty past 10 incurs a 100 metre sprint at the end of training. The Two Blues gave away 22 penalties against Hamilton
** Hamilton coach Cameron Murphy might consider similar punishment after the Hawks were penalised three times in the first half for back chat.
** Premiership-winning Hamilton captain Dan Palmer had the joy of presenting son Brendan with his jumper ahead of a Shute Shield debut for the Wildfires against Southern Districts on Saturday.
Palmer is eligible for under-18s and was plucked out of colts to sit on the bench. The electrifying outside back was introduced in the first half as a blood bin replacement for winger Deon Evans and didn't look out of place.
** University have been hit hard by injury with an ankle issue for Dylan Heins extending the casualty list to seven.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
