Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter rugby union, 2023: Wanderers lose game breaker Nimi Qio for derby against Merewether

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanderers No.8 Nimi Qio will miss two games with a knee injury. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Wanderers No.8 Nimi Qio will miss two games with a knee injury. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Wanderers will be without game beaker Nimi Qio for the derby against Merewther, but the injury report on the Fijian is not as bad as feared.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.