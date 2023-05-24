Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Waterfront block at Coal Point has $6.25 million price tag

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated May 25 2023 - 3:45pm, first published May 24 2023 - 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
1 Robey Crescent, Coal Point is listed for sale by negotiation for $6.25 million with David Westerman at First National real Estate Toronto.
1 Robey Crescent, Coal Point is listed for sale by negotiation for $6.25 million with David Westerman at First National real Estate Toronto.

A WATERFRONT block at Coal Point is on the market with a whopping price tag that could see it become one of the priciest pieces of real estate in Lake Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.