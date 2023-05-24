A WATERFRONT block at Coal Point is on the market with a whopping price tag that could see it become one of the priciest pieces of real estate in Lake Macquarie.
The 1700 square metre property at 1 Robey Crescent comprises three homes being sold in one line, offering a prime opportunity for development on absolute waterfront.
First National Real Estate Toronto listing agent David Westerman is guiding $6.25 million for the property for sale by negotiation.
The record sale for a residential property in Coal Point is $5.7 million.
The block offers 270-degree water views and includes a jetty, slipway and drive-through access to the waterfront.
"Coal Point is a very blue chip area on the lake for waterfront and this is arguably the best street in Coal Point," Mr Westerman said.
"It has the jetty, slip way and the drive-through access to the waterfront is really rare. There are not many properties that allow you to drive your car down to the waterfront."
Mr Westerman said the property was previously owned and occupied by a prominent Lake Macquarie family known for their work in the building industry.
However, over time the properties were sold and strata titled to enable new ownership.
One of the residences is a standalone house and the second and third are two townhouses in one building.
"The properties were built and occupied by a fairly prominent family who were master builders and they all lived them until they were eventually sold off separately to individual owners," the agent said.
"There was this great planetary alignment that all three owners are wanting to sell at the same time, so it really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
The agent said the current strata arrangement can be dissolved by the new owner or continued as is.
All three properties are separately titled and metered, and have their own addresses.
"It could be bought and used as three dwellings that are leased out or sold separately again, or completely knocked down and rebuilt," he said.
The agent said the property has attracted inquiries from interstate as well as an international buyer in the UK since it hit the market on Sunday.
The location of the property offers 270-degree water views and a north-east facing aspect.
"It has arguably the best views on the lake," he said.
"You are looking out to Swansea and you can even see the ocean on the other side on a good day."
The median house price in Coal Point is $979,000, according to CoreLogic.
Source: CoreLogic
