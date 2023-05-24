Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union, 2023: Kiwi mates Raniera Petersen and Tristan Flutey unite to chase title for Hawks

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 24 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton Kiwi import Raniera Petersen gets a pass away during the Hawks' 30-21 loss to Southern Beaches in round three. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Hamilton Kiwi import Raniera Petersen gets a pass away during the Hawks' 30-21 loss to Southern Beaches in round three. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Raniera Petersen and Tristan Flutey have been friends for as long as they can remember.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.