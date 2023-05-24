DONNY Freeman and Tiueti Asi are back to provide some much-needed punch to the Hunter Wildfires for the top-of-the-table battle with Gordon at Chatswood Oval on Saturday.
And in a further boost, scans have cleared blockbusting hooker Hamish Moore of a serious knee injury.
Freeman (away) and Asi (injury) missed the lacklustre 26-19 defeat to Southern Districts on Saturday - the Wildfires' first glitch at home.
Morgan Innes switches from breakaway to lock, with Ngarhue Jones dropping to the bench. Asi returns at No.8 for Travis Gifford.
The backline is unchanged. Centre Ueta Tufuga (knee) could return on the bench pending a fitness test on Thursday.
Coleman had planned a extensive video review of the defeat against Souths, but canned it on Monday.
"Initially I cut 127 edits to show them," Coleman said. "I reduced it to 28 and then decided not to show it. We were just flat. Credit to Souths, they out-enthused us. It wasn't complacency. We talked about it all week."
He is expecting a much better showing against Gordon.
"They match us closely in the foward pack. The set piece will be crucial," Coleman said.
Moore won't play against the Highlanders but should be on deck for the round 10 visit by Easts.
"We thought he had ruptured his medial and torn the meniscus,' Coleman said. "The medial is fine. There is a slight tear in the meniscus tear which is painful but he can play through it. He will need an operation at end of season."
Wildfires: 1 Isi Fukofuka, 2 Andrew Tuala, 3 Nick Dobson, 4 Morgan Innes, 5 Rob Puli'uvea (c), 6 Chlayton Frans, 7 Donny Freeman, 8 Tieuti Asi, 9 Nick Murray, 10 Connor Winchester, 11 Isaac Ulberg, 12 Nafi Tuitavake, 13 Tom Watson, 14 Alex Pohla, 15 Nate De Thierry
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
