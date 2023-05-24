Newcastle Herald
Shute Shield, 2023: Key duo Donny Freeman and Tiueti Asi back to add punch to Wildfires charge

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 25 2023 - 9:00am
Hunter Wildfires breakaway Donny Freeman. Picture by Stewart Hazell
DONNY Freeman and Tiueti Asi are back to provide some much-needed punch to the Hunter Wildfires for the top-of-the-table battle with Gordon at Chatswood Oval on Saturday.

