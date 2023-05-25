Newcastle Herald
Family fun day in Newcastle's Foreshore Park will mark the end of year's Variety NSW Bash

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated May 26 2023 - 1:02pm, first published May 25 2023 - 3:00pm
Picture supplied.
Get ready for engines to roar into Newcastle this Saturday as more than 100 novelty cars power through the city, marking the end of this year's Variety NSW Bash.

