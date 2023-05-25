Get ready for engines to roar into Newcastle this Saturday as more than 100 novelty cars power through the city, marking the end of this year's Variety NSW Bash.
The drive across country Australia raises money for children's charity, Variety. It will end with a family fun day in Foreshore Park including performances from a magician and dance troops.
The day will mark 2,160km covered by 320 travellers - dubbed 'bashers' - across places like Dubbo, Cowra, Leeton, Euchuca, and St Mary's.
Variety's chief executive, David Small, said the family fun day is a time for bashers to celebrate their drive among community while finishing a final spot of fundraising. Families can pack a picnic or buy food from vendors on the day.
"It is always very successful and a lot of fun. We encourage everyone to come on down, welcome the cars back and just have a good time."
Bashers stop in small towns during their drive. They eat lunch and morning tea with school children and are housed in the local area.
"[There] is a sense of positiveness and festivity for the small towns they stop in," Mr Small said. "When you repair cars and fill cars in these small towns, it's a big economic boost."
Mr Small said this year's Variety NSW Bash is set to raise over one million dollars for children in need.
"[Variety] helps kids who are experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability. While the NDIS or disability side does a good job, there are a lot of gaps the government can't fill," he said.
"We are fighting demand that is as high as ever. We have very strong support in the Hunter region."
The year's family event will run 11am-3pm Saturday May 27 at Foreshore Park.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
