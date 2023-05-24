Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Ryan Callinan looks to Gabriel Medina for Surf Ranch inspiration

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 25 2023 - 9:01am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Callinan surfing at the 2019 Freshwater Pro at Lemoore. Picture by Kenny Morris/WSL via Getty Images.
Ryan Callinan surfing at the 2019 Freshwater Pro at Lemoore. Picture by Kenny Morris/WSL via Getty Images.

Ryan Callinan will look for inspiration from Surf Ranch specialist Gabriel Medina in preparation for the unique Championship Tour (CT) event this weekend as he resets for a run at the top five season-ending finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.