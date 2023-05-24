JUSTIN Worley recalls telling his under-17 coaches Cameron Anderson and Dom Murphy that he'd join them in first grade the following season.
Although said in jest, that scenario came to "fruition" and now, a few more years down the track, they find themselves back together again at Central.
Worley left the Butcher Boys a single man in 2020 and after three campaigns for Queensland Cup outfit the Redcliffe Dolphins, recently returned home to Newcastle with partner Tyrah and two sons - Parker and Eli.
"I wouldn't have it any other way. I made some pretty good mates up there and I've grown up as well," Worley said.
"I left here still a kid and not long 20, now I've got two kids and a partner and going on 24. I've definitely evolved as a player as well - defence, ball skills and also mind set."
An electrician by trade and former Knights junior who grew up in Blacksmiths, Worley had originally intended to stay with the north Brisbane club in 2023.
However, NRL promotion saw an influx of players at the Dolphins and Worley ultimately came back to familiar surroundings at St John Oval.
"Coming back to what you know, sometimes it could be seen as going backwards, but it feels natural for me. It's such a tough competition. I've got a lot of respect for Central and want to put my best foot forward," he said.
Worley reckons "I haven't played anywhere near by best footy" in his handful of appearances but feels like the Butcher Boys "just need to string a couple of wins together".
Central host Wests, also on six competition points, at Charlestown this Sunday.
* MID-SEASON signing Luke Walsh was on Wednesday named to partner Ryan Stig in the halves for Wests next round with Max Buderus moving to the bench. Rosellas forward Brock Gardner will be sidelined after copping two matches for a careless high tackle.
* LAKES playmaker Dylan Phythin remains sidelined with a groin issue. Saturday sees the Seagulls at home to Macquarie, who are coming off the bye.
* ENTRANCE recruit David Fifita (hamstring) will undergo a fitness test at training on Thursday night to see if he returns for this weekend's visit to Maitland, who could again have Reid Alchin (NSW Cup) available. Pat Mata'utia (careless high tackle) misses two games for the Pickers because of suspension while Faitotoa Faitotoa (dangerous contact) escaped with a warning.
* WYONG, who have dropped two of their last three, won't have the services of injured Jye Boyle against leaders Cessnock at Morry Breen Oval on Saturday but welcome the return of Lachlan Hutchinson-Walters.
* ROUND 9: Saturday - Lakes v Macquarie, Maitland v The Entrance, Wyong v Cessnock. Sunday - Central v Wests, Northern v Kurri.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
