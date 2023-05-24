Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Justin Worley feels at home with Central family after three-season stint at Queensland Cup club Redcliffe Dolphins

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated May 24 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

JUSTIN Worley recalls telling his under-17 coaches Cameron Anderson and Dom Murphy that he'd join them in first grade the following season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.