Brain cancer symposium to harness teamwork to boost hopes for a cure through University of Newcastle Mark Hughes Foundation Centre for Brain Cancer Research

By Damon Cronshaw
May 25 2023 - 5:30am
Mark Hughes Foundation co-directors Kirralee and Mark Hughes and University of Newcastle Associate Professor Paul Tooney in beanies sold for fundraising. Picture supplied
Mark Hughes Foundation co-directors Kirralee and Mark Hughes and University of Newcastle Associate Professor Paul Tooney in beanies sold for fundraising. Picture supplied

When top researchers meet in Newcastle on Thursday to step up the pursuit of a brain cancer cure, the Knights' two premiership victories will be part of their inspiration.

