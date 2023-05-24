Northern Hawks coach Brad Tighe remains unsure if Tyler Randell will play this season, but backs the former NRL hooker to continue having an impact at the club.
Randell, who joined the Hawks in 2022 and helped them gain promotion, hasn't yet made a Newcastle Rugby League appearance this year.
"I'm not 100 percent sure. Tyler's obviously got a lot of commitments, he's just jumping in and around training," Tighe said.
"I'm not trying to pressure him by any means. I don't know in what capacity he'll play, it might not be until next year. I'm just happy to have him around the club. He's a champion bloke, one of my good mates and he's good for all of our young kids."
Luke Walsh made a mid-season switch from the Hawks to Wests last week, five-eighth Scott Briggs arrived and Floyd Tighe wears the No.9 jersey.
The player points system has also been a weekly consideration for Northern with centre pairing Kiah Cooper and Timanu Alexander worth 25 each along with forward Henry Penn. Teams get 120 points per match.
The Hawks will be missing Warren Schillings (careless high tackle) for Sunday's clash with Kurri Kurri at Tomaree Sportsground while Aaron McGrady replaces mentor Tighe.
An "outstanding" performance saw Northern "get the monkey off our back", beating Central 38-6 to land their first win of 2023.
* JYE Linnane (Jersey Flegg) scored a try on debut for Kurri but returns to the Knights this weekend with Kye Howarth (bicep) also out. Brock Portsmouth and Jono Alchin are back for the Bulldogs while Tully Wholert looks set to play his maiden game in the top grade.
* LADDER: Cessnock 16; Maitland 14; Entrance, Wyong 12; Macquarie, Souths 10; Wests, Lakes, Central 6; Northern 4; Kurri 4.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.