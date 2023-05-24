A MAJOR foster care provider is urging families in Newcastle to open their homes, with children living in out of home care across the Hunter region at more than double the rate of the state.
At least 17 children per 1000 are living in out-of-home care across the Hunter, according to the Department of Communities and Justice. The NSW average is nine.
My Forever Family NSW wants community members to take in children on emergency and long-term bases. Chief executive Renee Carter said the organisation needed emergency carers and long-time foster parents to bridge shortages.
"It's not [people] with special skills who can [foster]. It's just regular community members who have space in their homes and their hearts," she said.
"There is a need as soon as a child comes into a service, for them to have a home to go into. An emergency carer needs to be able to take a call at any time of the day or night and have flexibility," Ms Carter said.
Children in this kind of care may be restored to their original families or placed with longer-term carers.
"A permanent, long-term carer could be someone who takes in school-aged children. They could still be working but have some flexibility," Ms Carter said.
At an event on Thursday night, Ms Carter will also call for casual carers who can be with the same children for about a weekend a month as an "extended family".
"Normally you have a village of people in your natural family. Kids in care need this too, so the carers have some time to re-build their energy and the kids have an extended network to spend time with other people," Ms Carter said.
But beyond new carers, Ms Carter said the solution to critical foster shortages starts with keeping kids in homes.
"It's about being part of a community. Ideally, children wouldn't need to leave their home. We want more kids to be able to stay at home. Consider who in your community needs help and how you can do that.
"If people want to get involved and they can't be a carer, there's ways of raising awareness around this or looking to support organisations."
Community members can learn more about fostering at Scout Cooks Hill City Group, 16 Albert St, Wickham, from 5.30-7pm, Thursday May 25.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
