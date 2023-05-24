THE impending closure of the Cambridge Hotel is beginning to feel real for Raave Tapes founder Joab Eastley.
Eastley was among several musicians, politicians and stakeholders last May who launched the fruitless campaign to save the iconic Newcastle West music venue from the wrecking ball.
As one of Newcastle's most popular acts of the past decade and having played at the Cambridge in excess of 20 times, they were a natural fit for the venue's three-day farewell party from June 23 to 25.
However, Eastley and his bandmate Lindsay O'Connell wanted a more personal farewell. So they've curated the Last Ever Long Weekend Party at the Cambridge on Sunday, June 11 over two stages.
The line-up features Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, Cry Club, Stumps, Shady Nasty, Pirra, Djanaba, Teddie, Underlay, Slapjack, Soyboy, Jimmy Osborn, Lover Lamp, Aloe, Skyepaint, Daytrip, and of course, Raave Tapes who'll perform a new "silly little two-piece pop set."
"It's bit more of a local approach to get a few bands on there before the last hurrah," Eastley said.
"We put the call out to our mates who we have played with there a bunch of times or seen them play there. It's feeling very wholesome."
Raave Tapes will road test several new songs and perform dance re-mixes of their older material.
Eastley expects a few tears to be shed on the night.
"It's one of those things that until it actually happens, it doesn't feel real," Eastley said of the Cambridge's impending closure.
"The amount of times we've heard it before that it might be closing, but putting this on today and everyone gushing, it's starting to feel more real.
"It's definitely a place where we cut our teeth and met so many of our friends. It helped us so much. The whole crew at the Cambridge helped us so much, so it's going to be an emotional one."
