IT worked for Kurri Kurri's Kirsty Lee Akers on The Block and now former Newcastle alt-country singer-songwriter, Melody Moko, is entering the world of reality TV.
Moko, her husband and fellow musician Michael Muchow and their three kids Miller, 8, Magnolia, 4, and Maisy, 1, will appear on the second season of Channel Nine reality parenting show Parental Guidance when it returns on June 5.
The Golden Guitar-winner's music has often explored the tensions of motherhood, most notably on her third album, Suburban Dream, released in February.
IT'S been a massive couple of days for Wallsend's Hiss & Crackle Records.
On Tuesday Ben Marwe and Alex Cameron of Adelaide band Bad//Dreems performed an acoustic set at the store to launch their new album Hoo Ha!
The appearance attracted about 50 people to the shop, the biggest of Bad//Dreems' tour.
Then on Wednesday night Newcastle alt-rock band Well? held a listening party at Hiss & Crackle to celebrate their debut EP Pray//Obey with friends and industry figures. The seven-track Pray//Obey is released on Friday.
THE last time Boy & Bear dropped into the Hunter in November their Crowded House support set at Bimbadgen was cut after five songs due to a spectacular storm.
The Sydney indie-folk heavyweights won't experience the same issue when they return to the inside-comforts of Newcastle's Civic Theatre on September 29.
On Friday Boy & Bear release their self-titled fifth album and their first since 2019's Suck On Light.
BACK in February Buses and Trains and Permission To Shine hit-makers Bachelor Girl made an understated comeback with the release of the single Calling Out Your Name.
It was just the second single released in almost 20 years from the pop duo of Tania Doko and James Roche.
However, the track has fired up Bachelor Girl to get back on the road with '80s pop-rockers Boom Crash Opera.
Boom Crash Opera and Bachelor Girl play Norah Head Sports Club (September 8) and the Toronto Hotel (November 4).
THE weather might be chilly but the Red Hot Summer Tour's line-up for next year should warm the cockles of many a heart.
Mr Working Class Man, Jimmy Barnes, will headline the Red Hot Summer Tour's February 3 show at Roche Estate.
Festival favourites The Living End, Birds Of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers and Mahalia Barnes and The Soulmates round out the bill.
On Friday Barnes' new supergroup, The Barnestormers, release their debut self-titled album. The band also includes The Living End's Chris Cheney (guitar), Stray Cats' Slim Jim Phantom (drums), Kevin Shirley (bass) and UK TV and music legend Jools Holland (piano).
