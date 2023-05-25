The community will be alive with drumming, dancing, food stalls and hair braiding on Saturday as Newcastle's annual Africa Day Festival draws new patrons.
Run by The Hunter African Community Council, the event showcases African vendors and artists from across the state. Guests into the hundreds are expected.
Organiser Dorcus Zuvalimyenga said the day was an important "celebration" and "social gathering" for her people.
"Most people who come are not of African descent," she said. "It is great to welcome them in."
For stall holders like Genevieve Muir, who owns West African spice brand Coast of Gold, the day is a chance to forge community.
"Australians really want to celebrate our culture but they don't always know how," she said. "This is a great opportunity."
Ms Muir's company began during COVID-19, when she traded cooking with a Sicilian neighbour. Her spicy sauces were a hit and business across Sydney and the Hunter soon boomed.
This Saturday's festival is a chance to showcase her culture.
"[My mixed race children] asked me, 'why can't our food be found in a supermarket?'," Ms Muir said. "Events like this are exciting."
The Africa Day Festival will run 10am-3pm Saturday May 27 at Islington Public School.
It commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
