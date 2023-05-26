Newcastle Herald
Apartment of the week: 304/335 Wharf Road Newcastle NSW

By Apartment of the Week
May 27 2023 - 9:00am
  • 3 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
  • 304/335 Wharf Road Newcastle NSW
  • Expressions of interest: Closing June 21, 5.00pm
  • Agency: Belle Property
  • Agent: Anthony Di Nardo, 0416 007 504
  • Inspect: By appointment

This spectacular apartment certainly sets the scene for the ultimate in harbourside living.

