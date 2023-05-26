This spectacular apartment certainly sets the scene for the ultimate in harbourside living.
Inside you will find house-like proportions and a massive dual-sided entertainer's terrace outside. It's custom crafted to provide the most decadent of executive lifestyles in the heart of the action.
A statement in style and quality with designer touches throughout its three-bedroom/two-bathroom layout with features such as a gas-flame fireplace, ducted AC and a built-in bar, it provides every inclusion you could want or need.
The gourmet gas kitchen is an entertainer's delight.
The enormous terrace can host a crowd, all with very little maintenance.
Its esteemed address is steps from the harbour and cycle/walkways leading you to the city's world-class beaches make swimming or surfing a daily reality.
Simply exit the building to find wine bars, restaurants and trendy cafes. Stroll to the light rail, University, Marketown shopping centre, Civic Theatre, and The Forum gym.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.