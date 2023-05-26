This Torrens title home is a magnificent example of contemporary design for the modern family.
Every aspect of its dual-storey layout showcases exceptional attention to detail, from the oversized double garage and choice of living spaces to the two-and-a-half luxurious bathrooms and fabulous kitchen.
An organic palette of timber and stone is enhanced by matte black joinery and accents for an ultra-contemporary feel.
Living, dining and kitchen areas merge with the outdoors by stepping through the L-shaped stacker doors that lead to an undercover entertaining terrace and a level and enclosed lawn.
The streamlined kitchen has touch latch cabinetry, a gas cooker, a dishwasher, mirrored splashback, and a butler's pantry
The sought-after second living space is anchored around three robed bedrooms.
The family bathroom with a freestanding bath and frameless shower is a fabulous display of luxe design. The ensuite has a double vanity, there is also a powder room and fully tiled laundry.
Find yourself in this central locality, an easy stroll from Broadmeadow Racecourse, the train station, and the thriving cafe hub of Beaumont Street.
Families will be pleased to know the home is in the catchment for Adamstown Public School and Kotara High.
