Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Feature property: 16A Pokolbin Street, Broadmeadow.

By Feature Property
May 27 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Feature property

  • 16A Pokolbin Street, Broadmeadow.
  • Auction guide: $1.3M - $1.4M
  • Agency: First National Newcastle City
  • Agent: George Rafty, 0412 689 809
  • Inspect: By appointment

This Torrens title home is a magnificent example of contemporary design for the modern family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.