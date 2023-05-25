Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes May 26 2023

By Letters to the Editor
May 26 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Failure to prevent ratepayer's $80k fight fails the pub test
Failure to prevent ratepayer's $80k fight fails the pub test

ISN'T it a little ironic that we can have two councils involved in remediation works at Jimmys Beach and an area at The Entrance, yet Newcastle council in my opinion has sat on its hands in regard to Stockton beach remediation while using political speak to largely pass the buck?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.