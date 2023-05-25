Newcastle Herald
Bull'n'Bush Hotel Motel at Medowie reportedly sells for almost $30 million

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated May 25 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 11:12am
Medowie's Bull'n'Bush Hotel Motel has sold for a sum reported to be close to $30 million. The sale of the venue brings to an end 36 years of continuous ownership by the Feneley family.
Medowie's Bull'n'Bush Hotel Motel has sold for a sum reported to be close to $30 million. The sale of the venue brings to an end 36 years of continuous ownership by the Feneley family.

HUNTER region-based hotel owner Nick Quinn has added another pub to his growing portfolio after purchasing the Bull'n'Bush Hotel Motel at Medowie.

