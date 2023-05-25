HUNTER region-based hotel owner Nick Quinn has added another pub to his growing portfolio after purchasing the Bull'n'Bush Hotel Motel at Medowie.
The price is undisclosed however, the Australian Financial Review reported the figure to be close to $30 million.
The landmark sale included the hotel's 30 gaming machines.
The sale of the venue brings to an end 36 years of continuous ownership by the Feneley family.
HTL Property's Dan Dragicevich and colleagues Blake Edwards and Xavier Plunkett oversaw the deal which was made with a Hunter-based hotel syndicate led by Mr Quinn.
The 13,000 square metre property includes the hotel with 30 gaming machines, a drive-through bottle shop, a separate building with 10 motel rooms and two leased retail shops.
"The Feneley family have done an astounding job servicing the local community since 1987, with the venue a focal point for the ever-expanding township and suburban catchment," Mr Dragicevich said.
Mr Dragicevich said the population growth and economic development slated for the Port Stephens region attracted the buyer to the property.
He said the sale signals a sign of confidence for the NSW hotel investment market in what has been a slower-than-historical start to the year in terms of transaction volume.
"With the NSW election now decided, we are seeing a continual uptick in both vendor and purchaser engagement; and expect to announce further sales in the coming weeks," Mr Dragicevich said.
The purchase follows news earlier this week that Mr Quinn had listed one of his other hotel assets for sale.
The hotel includes 29 gaming entitlements and is expected to fetch upwards of $20 million.
Mr Laundy purchased the Bank Hotel in 2019 from the Clancy family for a figure understood to be close to $10 million as part of a buyer consortium that included local operator Nick Quinn.
Mr Quinn previously co-owned the Windsor Castle Hotel in East Maitland which was sold off-market last year for an inland regional record of $51 million.
