Nathan Stewart has not yet decided if he will be giving the "gruelling" Ultraman Australia another crack.
The Pelican 44-year-old concedes he is still "broken-hearted" after having to pull out on the second day of this year's event in Noosa this month.
The race is part of a world series and comprises three gruelling days.
Day one is a 10-kilometre ocean swim followed by a 145km cycle.
Athletes are back in the saddle on day two for a 280km ride then day three is a "brutal" 84km run.
Stewart finished third in 2022 and was hoping for another podium placing.
But the roofer, plumber and father of five was struck down by COVID in the lead-up to the event, which started on May 13.
"I was a lot better by the race but I just went through hell," Stewart said.
"I had no energy, so by about 160k on the second day I pretty much got carried to the car.
"I pulled out because I could simply go no further. It was not from lack of trying, it was just bad timing. It is what it is, but an absolute pain.
"I don't know if I'll do it next year yet. I'm too broken-hearted. I just trained for a year for something and I didn't even get to do it."
Meanwhile, Newcastle triathlete Aaron Royle will take a mini break before attacking the second half of the year.
The 33-year-old capped his first race block of the year by finishing second in The Championship middle distance race in Slovakia on May 21.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.