REGALS will be out to extend a four-game unbeaten streak and continue their climb up the first-grade ladder when they meet Souths at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Friday night (7pm).
Welcoming back at least two of their three NSW under-18 representatives, second-placed Regals (12) sit just one point behind Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association leaders Oxfords (13) following a 4-0 win over the same opponents last round.
Regals have also accounted for last year's premiers Gosford (4-3) and upcoming rivals Souths (5-0) during this campaign. They drew 2-all with Norah Head in round four and opened with a 2-1 loss to University (12).
Ellie Baldwin will be an uncertain starter according to Regals coach Alex El-Shammy, following a "heavy fall in a tackle" during last weekend's state titles.
"Ellie's carrying an injury so we're not sure if she'll play," El-Shammy said.
Baldwin, her twin sister Hunter and Matilda Woolnough all earned selection to play at the under-18 Australian Championships in Tasmania in July (1-9).
Newcastle finished runner-up at the NSW tournament after being defeated 2-1 by Illawarra in the decider.
Regals recently picked up Airlie Orchard, nee Ogilvie, joining another former Hockeyroos player Kate Jenner and current state representative Estelle Hughes.
"We've suddenly become the team to beat," El-Shammy said.
Saturday sees Oxfords visit Gosford on the Central Coast (2:15pm) and Tigers host Norah Head in Newcastle (4:15pm). Uni has the bye.
Meanwhile, Newcastle's Ky Willott has been named in a 20-man Kookaburras squad alongside fellow Norths product Matt Dawson for next month's European tour.
Between June 8 and 20, Australia have Pro League commitments against the Netherlands and Belgium as well as friendlies with Ireland and Olympics-host France.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
