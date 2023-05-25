Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hockey: Regals keen to continue four-game unbeaten streak, welcome back NSW under-18 representatives

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
May 26 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regals trio Matilda Woolnough and the Baldwin twins, Hunter and Ellie. Picture supplied
Regals trio Matilda Woolnough and the Baldwin twins, Hunter and Ellie. Picture supplied

REGALS will be out to extend a four-game unbeaten streak and continue their climb up the first-grade ladder when they meet Souths at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Friday night (7pm).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.