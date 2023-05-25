Hogan, Stewart strike for Kent in English county T20 opener

NEWCASTLE cricketers Michael Hogan and Grant Stewart have combined to dismiss half of Kent's opposition and open the county's T20 Vitality Blast campaign with a comfortable victory.
Hogan (Merewether) claimed figures of 3-13 and Stewart (University) 2-22, both sending down three overs as Gloucestershire were all out for 113 in Canterbury on Thursday (AEST).
Kent reeled in the required total with 39 balls to spare and seven wickets in hand.
Hogan picked up the first scalp of Grant Roelofsen (1), caught on the boundary in the second over, before returning midway through the innings and striking twice in the space of five deliveries.
The former WA paceman got rid of dangerman Chris Dent (55) before following up with Jack Taylor (1), each caught by wicketkeeper Sam Billings.
Stewart removed James Bracey (7) in the 14th over before bowling Paul van Meekeran (0) for a duck two balls later, leaving the visitors 8-100.
Jake Leaning (2-23) and Kane Richardson (2-26) also chipped in.
Jordan Cox (38 not out) and Joe Denly (35 not out) led the chase for the Spitfires.
"The buzz and the energy from the boys was top class and it's always an exciting time playing your first T20 of the year," Hogan told Kent media.
"I think we haven't probably started the season as well as we would have liked but with the change of format and a new lease of life, the boys are buzzing, so it was fantastic to get a first win on the board."
Kent, who won the national T20 title in 2021, meet Surrey at The Oval on Friday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
