Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle: councillor Jenny Barrie takes CBD graffiti into her own hands

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
May 27 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A PUSH to remove graffiti in Newcastle's CBD means property owners can expect a letter from a Newcastle councillor asking them to help clean up the streets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.