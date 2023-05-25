Newcastle Herald
Editorial: no time to relax as Hunter New England COVID-19 cases rise

By Editorial
May 26 2023 - 8:00am
The global emergency is over, but COVID-19's dangers linger
The global emergency is over, but COVID-19's dangers linger

IT was only this month that the World Health Organisation declared an end to the COVID-19 global health emergency, but you could be mistaken for thinking such a verdict arrived much earlier. In many circles, and indeed nations, it did - at least for those who found themselves fed up with the rigmarole associated with preventing the disease from spreading.

