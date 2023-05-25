Teralba Public School students have dug in to help plant a "tiny forest" at Lake Macquarie, which planners hope will have a significant impact on the local environment.
The forest will contain as many as 750 tress planted in just 340 square metres of ground, designed to promote competitive growth which should see the trees reach maturity as much as 10 times faster than those in a more traditional or naturally occurring forest.
Students got started on the Teralba tiny forest on Wednesday, May 24, before a major tree planting undertaking is set to get underway on Sunday.
The project, which borrows from a Japanese planting concept, is expected to provide a day habitat for threatened species in the area and is led by residents group ReLeaf Lake Mac, which is coordinating a multi-organisation effort involving local council, water and power utilities and environmental groups.
Group spokeswoman Anna Noon said tiny forests provided important stepping stones for wildlife to move through urban areas.
"Urban forests are critical to our future," she said. "Trees naturally capture carbon, slow stormwater runoff and reduce surrounding temperatures."
"What we're doing in Teralba will play a small but important part in mitigating the impacts of climate change, providing habitat for wildlife and reconnecting people with nature."
ReLeaf Lake Mac has committed to watering and weeding the site, located next to the council's Landcare and Sustainable Living Centre at the end of Lake Crescent at Teralba, for the first two years alongside community volunteer 'tree keepers' who will help maintain the forest as it matures.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said environmental sustainability was a key priority for local government.
"I'm proud we continue to support important projects like this," she said.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
