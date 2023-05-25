Newcastle Herald
Elma's on Clyde owners announce they are leaving as of May 31

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
May 25 2023
Elma's owners Nathan Fleck and his wife Isla Stirling in November 2021.
Elma's owners Nathan Fleck and his wife Isla Stirling in November 2021.

After two years of building a restaurant with a strong sense of community, Nathan Fleck and his wife Isla Stirling are bidding goodbye to Elma's on Clyde in Hamilton North.

