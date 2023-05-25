Tomago Aluminium workers reject pay offer

Workers at Tomago Aluminium have rejected a management pay offer of 11 per cent over two years that was put to them without union endorsement.
Approximately 90 per cent of the 200 workers employed as electricians, fitters and mechanical workers rejected the offer, which falls two per cent short of what the union has sought.
The smelter can produce up to 600,000 tonnes of aluminium per year.
It is majority owned by global giant Rio Tinto, which made a $12.4 billion profit in the last financial year.
Electrical Trades Union NSW Secretary Allen Hicks called on Tomago management to get back to the bargaining table.
"The Tomago workforce has spoken and it has spoken clearly. They know that without a full and proper wage rise this business simply won't attract and retain the workers it needs," he said.
"Tomago management should heed the clear message that has been sent, return to the negotiating table and get this agreement finalised."
ETU Newcastle organiser, Brad McDougall said inflation had badly eroded pay.
"Workers did not create the inflation crisis but they are definitely the victims of it. Rents have soared, mortgage interest rates have almost tripled and most days of the week, you struggle to fill up the car for less than $2 a litre.
"Workers can't keep taking the hit. Our members need and deserve a proper pay rise."
Tomago Aluminium chief executive Andrew Robbins previously said the company was "committed to providing employees with fair and reasonable entitlements that support our culture, which is inclusive and performance-driven".
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
