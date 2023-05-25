Aaron Goadsby's rising stable eyes Newcastle wins

Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby has gone from having just a handful of horses in work to close to 30 on his books through success in recent years and he expects Luvareschs and Forever A Dancer to build on that at Newcastle on Friday night.
Goadsby will take a strong team to the nine-race meeting, where Luvasreschs will warm up for her NSW Bred Two Year Old Final shot next week at Menangle.
Luvasreschs gave Goadsby his biggest cheque when finishing runner-up in the $400,000 APG Gold Bullion 2YO fillies decider at Menangle last month.
She backed up two weeks ago at Newcastle to win her heat of the NSW Bred series and returns on Friday night in another race for two-year-olds to stay sharp.
"It's a nice race for her and it will give her a hit-out for the final at Menangle next week," Goadsby said.
"She's bright and well and obviously a few scratchings will be bring her in a couple."
Goadsby said Luvasreschs and Forever A Dancer (race three) were his top chances on the program, while Remy Brown (seven) "won't be far away if she does everything right" from her draw in gate one.
"Forever A Dancer has got the good draw [in two] so we expect her to go good as well," he said.
"Remy Brown got it all wrong at Tamworth, but on her work, she gives me a good feel. She's a maiden out of grade, but I think she'll win her share of races in time.
"Songbird [race two] won first-up and did everything wrong, so we made some gear changes and on Monday she ran fourth, but she went really good."
"She copped some mid-race pressure and still boxed on. From the inside of the back line she's going to need some luck but she's a horse at home that has trained on good from her first run to her second. She's starting to come along good and looks good in the coat.
"Themighty Miki [race five] has got to start out of grade, so he's in a hard race but he's got a good draw."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.