Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Aaron Goadsby's rising stable eyes Newcastle wins

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 25 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Goadsby's rising stable eyes Newcastle wins
Aaron Goadsby's rising stable eyes Newcastle wins

Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby has gone from having just a handful of horses in work to close to 30 on his books through success in recent years and he expects Luvareschs and Forever A Dancer to build on that at Newcastle on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.