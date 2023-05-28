Featuring nearly 100 artists from Newcastle and the Hunter, the annual iteration of the Collect exhibition at The Lock-Up kicks off on Friday, June 2. Now in its sixth year, Collect showcases the works of a diverse roster of local artists whilst also raising funds for the not-for-profit, independent artspace.
The 2023 presents works from a range of Newcastle and Hunter-based emerging and mid-career artists, alongside works by well-known artists including Michael Bell, Lottie Consalvo, Lucas Grogan, James Drinkwater, Izabela Pluta and Peter Gardiner.
This year, The Lock-Up has invited Alex Golden as COLLECT'S emerging curator. Golden is a multidisciplinary artist and aspiring arts producer. A volunteer at The Lock-Up since early 2021, she was also a part of the Art Gallery of NSW 2022 Youth Collective.
The funds from all artwork purchases are split between The Lock Up and the artist, ensuring the support of both the contemporary artspace and the Hunter artistic community.
Works will be available for purchase via the gallery and the gallery's online shop from opening night.
Opening night offerings include installations by artist LOVEdavid and Wanjun Carpenter, DJ Cosmic Cowgirl, food by Tibetan Little Stove, beers by Shout Brewing and seltzers from FELLR.
The show opens at 5.30pm on Friday, June 2, at The Lock-Up and runs through July 16.
