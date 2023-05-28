Newcastle Herald
Best chance to purchase great Newcastle art in Collect show at The Lock-up

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
May 28 2023 - 1:00pm
Detail from a work, Between you and me 2021, by Ahn Wells in Collect at The Lock Up.
Featuring nearly 100 artists from Newcastle and the Hunter, the annual iteration of the Collect exhibition at The Lock-Up kicks off on Friday, June 2. Now in its sixth year, Collect showcases the works of a diverse roster of local artists whilst also raising funds for the not-for-profit, independent artspace.

