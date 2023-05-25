Newcastle Herald
Heritage-listed Central Hall building listed in major inner city Newcastle portfolio sale

By Jade Lazarevic
Updated June 1 2023 - 12:51pm, first published May 25 2023 - 4:35pm
The property, which is an amalgamation of four properties at 135, 139, 141 and 149 King Street, Newcastle, is listed for sale via expressions of interest with Colliers Newcastle. Picture supplied.
A LAND holding spanning just over an acre in the inner city, which includes the heritage-listed Central Hall building, is on the market.

