A LAND holding spanning just over an acre in the inner city, which includes the heritage-listed Central Hall building, is on the market.
The sale is an amalgamation of four properties that can be purchased individually or in one line.
Overall, the property has a combined building area of 7,115 square metres and occupies 135, 139, 141 and 149 King Street, Newcastle, with tenants including cocktail bar and lounge, Bartholomew's, and Endota Spa.
It includes 85 car parking spaces.
The landmark sale is listed via expressions of interest with Colliers Newcastle which is selling on behalf of the owner who is an investor from the Newcastle region.
"Amalgamated land holdings with scale are difficult to procure in the Newcastle CBD due to fragmented ownership, so this is a rare opportunity," said Colliers Newcastle listing agent Michael Chapman who is overseeing the sale with Peter Macadam.
The portfolio offers a passing net income of $839,560 per annum.
CoreLogic records show that the owner purchased the properties between 1995 and 2000, including 149 King Street for $410,000 in 1995; 141 King Street for $300,000 in September 1999; 139 King Street for $530,000 in November 1999; and 135 King Street in 2000 for $3250,000.
A price guide has not been set.
"The pricing is going to be determined by the market because there is nothing to compare it to," Mr Macadam said.
"Potentially it will be sold off separately.
"I don't expect one person would buy all four per se, but one group might buy two to three because that starts to make sense in terms of thinking about how you can create a precinct.
"With developments or with any repositioning where you have control over more than one block, you are creating a precinct like what Iris Capital is doing with East End.
"You can control the whole look and feel.
"It might suit an owner-occupier. There are so many outcomes that could eventuate with this sale."
The sale includes the heritage-listed Central Hall building at 141 King Street which is currently leased to cocktail bar and lounge, Bartholomew's, until July 2025.
The building dates back to 1903 and has operated as a theatre and fine dining restaurant, Bacchus, over the years.
Other businesses that operate in the buildings include Endota Spa and Self Made.
Mr Macadam said the property offers various opportunities such as combining 135 to 139 King Street to transform the existing building into commercial or residential uses.
The upper-level residences in the heritage-listed former wool exchange at 149 King Street could be renovated and converted into student accommodation, build-to-rent or a build-to-sell project.
Expressions of interest close on July 6.
