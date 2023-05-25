Mark Davidson looks to maiden pair for Gardens victories

Mark Davidson takes his team back to The Gardens on Friday after a win and two seconds from four runners at Wentworth Park on Wednesday night.
The Brandy Hill trainer won with Brandy Brockie, while Fat Boy's Charm and Impress Rocks were runners-up at the city meeting.
"It was a good little win by Brandy Brockie, that was her first go down there," Davidson said.
"She took on a couple of handy sprinters and got the money, so that was good."
On Friday, Davidson has first-starters Tombei The Mist and Shintaro as his leading hopes in races one and two, both 400m maidens, respectively.
Tombei The Mist has the advantage of box one, while Shintaro has six.
"Shintaro goes OK and I expect him to run a good race," he said.
"The other one is still very green but he's at the point where he just needs to race to learn what it's about.
"He's well boxed and I think they are both handy chances without being overly confident. Shintaro is the better of the two."
He also has Harrita's Due In (box seven) and Harry Confetti (six) in race 10, a 5th grade event over 400m. Davidson said both were preparing for 450m heats of a 1-3 wins series at Maitland on Monday, and Harry Confetti was the better of the pair.
"They are just having their first look down there and it's more a fitness run for Monday at Maitland, stepping up in distance," he said.
"They have had a couple of goes up there and broke their maiden and been competitive, so I thought I'd give them a look back down at The Gardens."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
