WELL? operate by the mission statement, "have an impact."
Nobody could accuse the Newcastle alternative-rock band of lacking ambition, but they're not just words or an attitude.
With the release of their debut EP Pray//Obey, Well? have delivered a tangible example of what they're aspiring to achieve.
The EP's seven tracks explore alt-rock, prog, pop, jazz, electronic and psych rock influences in an anthemic delivery, topped with vocalist India Seddon-Callaghan's politically-charged feminist lyrics.
There's elements of Paramore, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and even US '90s heavyweights Rage Against The Machine.
"One of the goals going into it was to make something that would push the boundaries of what a four-piece rock band can do, especially with the limited resources we have," Well? bassist Andrew Gray says.
Gray and guitarist Taylan Bragg initially formed Well? in 2019 and released a series of prog rock and jazz fusion-flavoured singles including Braindead and Issue + Command with drummer Duncan Brown.
During the COVID restrictions Well? developed a reputation as one of the wildest bands in Newcastle through their crazy stage antics. Bragg would sometimes slam Gray through a table "WWE style" and on one occasion at the Lass O'Gowrie Hotel Bragg jumped from the roof mid-set.
"That sort of shock energy has definitely manifested into a more controlled thing," Gray says. "It's still chaos, but good chaos. We think that's important that we still have the drive to put on the absolute best show."
What both Gray and Bragg agree on is that Seddon-Callaghan joining the band in early 2022 transformed Well? and not just by adding a female vocal to their sound.
"India is the zen between mine and Taylan's hyper-ness. She definitely brings the control as well," Gray says.
Bragg adds: "She's tamed the wild horse. We have a lot of energy just floating around and we meant well and wanted to create all these amazing songs and really shock people early on, especially with our live performance, which are super-high energy."
Before joining Well?, Seddon-Callagan was well known in the Newcastle music scene for her indie-folk bands India & The Journey To The East and Viragos.
While Gray and Taylan can attest to Seddon-Callaghan's calming influence on stage, her powerhouse vocals, lyrics and melodies have helped Well? craft a more polished and anthemic batch of songs.
Calling Your Name and the industrial metal-driven The World We Know feature hook-laden choruses.
"I really wanted to bring in an element of that softer vocal, with almost R'n'B inspired runs and lots of vibrato and expression, but then have those big belty alt-rock anthemic choruses." Seddon-Callaghan says.
Seddon-Callaghan's lyrics on Pray//Obey were inspired by the US Supreme Court's decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, which led to some US states banning abortion, and the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who died in suspicious circumstances after being arrested for not wearing a hijab.
"Those two massive things happening around the same time really affected me and my point of view and brought up a lot of angst and frustration," she says.
"Especially me being in a really privileged position of living in Australia and being a very independent woman in my career and my relationships.
"When I hear about things like that it really kills me to think things like that still happen in this world."
Where Well? venture to after Pray//Obey is anyone's guess. On Thursday the band competed a residency at Sydney's Duke of Enmore Hotel and there's plans for more shows in Melbourne in July.
One thing is for certain, Well? are dreaming big. Newcastle bands Vacations and Dust are touring overseas and Well? want to be the next local band on the global stage.
"With have a lot of belief in what we're doing," Gray says. "Our mission statement is to 'have an impact on the world.'"
Well? launch Pray//Obey on Saturday at the Hamilton Station Hotel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.