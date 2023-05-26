Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

The Bachelor host Osher Gunsberg scoops jokes behind the news in Newcastle Comedy Show

By Josh Leeson
May 26 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Osher Gunsberg hopes his news satire stage show will make the transition to TV screens. Picture by Adam McLean
Osher Gunsberg hopes his news satire stage show will make the transition to TV screens. Picture by Adam McLean

FOR more than 20 years Osher Gunsberg has been a regular face on our television screens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.