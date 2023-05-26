WESTS captain-coach Chris Boyle wants to order another "whole-team performance" when they visit Maitland on Sunday (3pm).
Having defeated the Rams last time around and coming off a win against Tigers, Boyle hopes the Rosellas are capable of a repeat showing in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League.
"Just the whole-team performance in that game last time [v Maitland] we want to bring to this week. Confidence under pressure and limit their opportunities," Boyle said.
Wests (6 points), equal fourth on the ladder but just two points behind the Rams (8), have a 3-5 record so far this season and haven't posted back-to-back results.
"It would be really nice to start getting a roll on with some results. We keep coming up just short in close games so we feel like we're not far from really clicking this year," Boyle said.
Rosellas pair Alex Sutherland (knee) and Ben Ferguson (knee) stay sidelined. Maitland's Simon Orchard and Wade Harry both return.
In a grand final replay and top-of-the-table clash, Norths (15) are minus Theo Gruschka and Tom Budden against Gosford (10) at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Sunday (12pm).
Souths (6) meet Tigers (1) at the same venue (3pm).
