The Newcastle Knights believe they can still do "something special" in 2023 and they won't get a better chance to kickstart their season than against a depleted Manly outfit at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
The two sides had a 32-all draw at Mudgee in early April, but the Sea Eagles are now missing their big three of halfback Daly Cherry-Evans, fullback Tom Trbojevic and gun forward Jake Trbojevic.
The trio were pivotal in the side's 42-14 win over the Raiders last week, which ended a run of three losses.
But without them, and a few others, Manly will give away close to 500 games of collective first-grade experience to the Knights, who in contrast are minus regulars Tyson Frizell (Origin) and Jayden Brailey (injury).
With Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai and the Saifiti brothers all on deck, the clash is an opportunity to bank two points and get a boost in confidence ahead of a tough run of games which includes the Broncos (away), Roosters (home) and Panthers (away) following a bye next week.
After losing four of their past five, Newcastle are at risk of falling to 14th should they lose to Manly but prop Jack Hetherington said the Knights were capable of making the top eight and qualifying for the finals.
"Definitively," he said.
"That's the main goal - the trophy at the end of the year.
"We're only five points off the leaders, so that's our aspirations. We're confident we can do something special."
After a lacklustre display in last week's 26-6 loss to Cronulla, their sixth defeat in 11 games, Knights coach Adam O'Brien has gone back to the future this week moving Ponga to fullback.
Lachlan Miller has been benched while Tyson Gamble starts at five-eighth.
Ponga's off-season switch to five-eighth, where he has played six games this season, may not yet be totally over but after Lachlan Miller's showing against the Sharks the coach made the call to bench the newbie and re-install the skipper at fullback.
It allows Tyson Gamble, one of Newcastle's standouts while Ponga was sidelined for five matches due to concussion, to return to five-eighth after being used as an interchange player in the past three games.
The changes could be a potentially season-defining move by O'Brien as the Knights approach a critical part of their campaign.
They were placed 12th prior to Friday night's clash between Parramatta and North Queensland, who were 13th and 14th respectively.
One of those sides was set to move ahead of them, but a win over Manly would put the Knights back in 12th and potentially leave them just a point outside the top eight.
However a loss on Sunday would likely drop them back to 14th before their second bye and the run of games against the three competition heavyweights.
"We look at every game as a game that we have to win," Hetherington said when asked if the clash with Manly was a must-win fixture.
"But we're going to put our best foot forward, and we're confident."
Former Parramatta playmaker Jake Arthur, son of Eels coach Brad, joined Manly this week and was listed as a reserve for the game. There is a suggestion he could replace Cooper Johns, son of Knights great Matthew, who was named at halfback.
Both team's 22-man match squads will be reduced to 19 players on Saturday.
After last week's loss to the Sharks, O'Brien said his players struggled to get out of "second-gear" at times during the Coffs Harbour match.
Hetherington echoed his coach, saying the side lacked "attention to detail".
"We were poor in that area," he said. "We've moved past it and know what we've done wrong. We're ready to rip in this weekend."
The difference in experience between the two teams is most evident in the number of players to have made more than 100 first-grade appearances.
Only two players in Manly's side have done so: centre Brad Parker (108) and winger Reuben Garrick (101).
Seven Knights players have, including co-captains Kalyn Ponga (103) and Dane Gagai (256), Jackson Hastings (150), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (109), Adam Elliott (128), Jacob Saifiti (127) and his brother Daniel, who is playing his 150th game.
"It's great," Hetherington said of the benefit of having Newcastle's overlooked Origin prospects in the side.
"Quality players [and] they're our leaders."
After missing the past two games through injury, Knights utility Kurt Mann was named as a reserve and could yet come into the side.
Jack Johns replaces Frizell.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
