Newcastle Knights adamant they're finals material ahead of crunch clash with depleted Manly Sea Eagles

By Max McKinney
May 27 2023 - 10:00am
The Newcastle Knights believe they can still do "something special" in 2023 and they won't get a better chance to kickstart their season than against a depleted Manly outfit at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

