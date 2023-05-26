CESSNOCK captain-coach Harry Siejka believes the mid-season return of Jayden Young will prove a "massive get" for the Goannas during 2023.
Young, Newcastle Rugby League's representative player of the year in 2022 and older brother of Origin debutant Hudson, has been officially cleared following a stint with Queensland Cup outfit Norths Devils.
The utility forward rejoined the Coalfields club this week alongside new recruit Brad Russell, who has departed the Port Stephens-based Northern Hawks.
It remains unclear if either of them will line up for Cessnock against round-nine hosts Wyong at Morry Breen Oval on Saturday (3pm).
"We weren't expecting him [Young] back this year so to get him back late is a real shot in the arm," Siejka told the Newcastle Herald.
"Obviously he hasn't played in a little while so we'll have to manage him around his fitness ...it's probably not so big right now but come the end of the year he'll be a massive get for us.
"Jayden's a freak and when he's on there aren't too many better in this comp. He's tough, runs really good lines and he's a good worker.
"He was brilliant for us at certain times last year ... so when he became available it was pretty exciting."
Young was a key part of Cessnock's finals run last year, falling one short of the decider.
Experienced campaigner Russell also helps bolster an already-strong Goannas squad, who find themselves undefeated and on top of the ladder.
"He's been around a long time and he's a good footballer, but just wasn't getting a crack at the Hawks because of the points," Siejka said.
Anthony Meleisea-Murray (shoulder), more commonly known as AJ, came back via reserves last weekend following time in Cessnock's casualty ward.
Siejka was named to replace Douglas Beale as Goannas halfback, partnering NSW Country representative Sam Clune.
Elsewhere on Saturday and Macquarie visit Lakes with Luke Higgins (groin), Connor Kirkwood (sternum) and Bobby Treacy (ankle) in doubt for the Scorpions while The Entrance travel to Maitland.
Sunday sees Central at home to Wests, who now have Liam Wiscombe formally registered, and the Hawks hosting winless Kurri Kurri. Souths have the bye.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
