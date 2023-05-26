Fletcher Football Club president Wade Buckton says he's feeling "dejected", following a third spout of vandalism in six weeks to their home ground at Federal Park.
"It's getting ridiculous."
"Just when we think we've got the field back to normal and ready to play again, more vandalism occurs," he said.
Mr Buckton was notified by council on Friday morning that the Wallsend field had been torn up overnight.
"The ground was firm and the grass was low cut, marked ready for the weekend, but now it's just been ripped and turned up by vehicles," he said.
"I had people training there yesterday afternoon and our coaches and managers are pretty diligent, they would've notified me if there was damage on the field, so it's definitely happened overnight," he said.
City of Newcastle council were tending to the fields to repair them in time for Saturday's soccer matches.
Mr Buckton said the damage had also caused a slight hindrance to a school athletic carnival on Friday.
"Council couldn't get any heavy equipment on there, so they have to do what they can by hand, but they've said it should be playable for tomorrow," he said.
Mr Buckton said the vandalism was a danger to players and referees and put a halt on home games.
"Obviously if we couldn't get it fixed in time, you couldn't play because the ruts create injury concerns," he said.
"Stepping into a divot or a track when you're running along - you could do an ankle, you could do a knee, you can do some serious damage."
He told the Newcastle Herald he "wouldn't waste his breath" on sending a message out to the vandals.
"Because clearly they have no concern for the community or the fields," he said.
Member for Wallsend, Sonia Hornery MP has also expressed her fury at the third act of vehicular vandalism.
"Our community should not have to tolerate these despicable acts of crime," she said.
Ms Hornery has written to Newcastle City Police District Commander, Superintendent Kylie Endemi urging her to commit more patrols in the area at nights.
"I have been impressed with the police response to these acts of vandalism so far and urge them to commit more resources to patrol around our community facilities. I have no doubt that the police will act on these criminal acts," she said.
She stated she would support any efforts by City of Newcastle to erect fencing, barriers or CCTV to help protect community assets from vandalism and other crime.
"Our community needs more support, and I will always fight for it. I am particularly keen to see more CCTV installed in our city both as a preventative and an investigative tool," she said.
Mr Buckton said he's been in contact with council in regards to obtaining a barrier to prevent vehicle access to Federal Park.
City of Newcastle was contacted for comment.
Anyone with information in relation to the vandalism is urged to contact police.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
