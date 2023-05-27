Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Calvary Mater Newcastle's palliative care service raises awareness of death and dying, as taboos break during Palliative Care Week

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
May 28 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior staff specialist Mark Mather and nurse unit manager Sheree Martin, who work in palliative care at the Calvary Mater Newcastle. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Senior staff specialist Mark Mather and nurse unit manager Sheree Martin, who work in palliative care at the Calvary Mater Newcastle. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The hours before death are generally peaceful, but medical care can be vital in the final period of a person's life, palliative care experts say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.