Hello football fans everywhere, hands up if you thought the A-League grand final would be on this weekend? You know rolling on from the momentum of some pretty decent qualifying finals and before blanket coverage of State of Origin 1 captures all the news space next week.
I must have missed the memo, or are we the curtain-raiser for the FA Cup at 7.30pm, before the Manchester giants do battle at midnight on June 3? We should be so lucky.
Maybe it was decided the players needed a week off before the GF, but I doubt many would have preferred the loss of momentum from week-to-week football, indeed Melbourne City will be playing only their third game in five weeks.
Perhaps we need the extra week to sell or gift tickets to a fixture at CommBank Stadium between City and the Mariners? I certainly hope not and hold out hope for a good crowd and great atmosphere given the turnout at Gosford last weekend. Melbourne City versus Adelaide might have been a harder sell at that venue.
If I could draw a comparison, my son cunningly booked his honeymoon to coincide with Liverpool's last home game last season and had to go the corporate route to secure expensive but a once-in-a-lifetime experience. No change out of three grand. He obviously handles money more prudently than his father.
This season a close friend's son has decided that he and his partner should go to Aston Villa's (don't ask why) last home game against Brighton as part of a European sojourn. Had Brighton not secured a point from Manchester City midweek and Villa not conceded a late equaliser at Liverpool last weekend, this might have been a cracking contest for the final guaranteed European spot for next season.
Our intrepid Villa fan could surely have not interpreted that scenario when he began his quest for tickets three or four months ago. There are just none available to the general public.
So he joins himself and his partner as members, sets his alarm for 2am on a weeknight a few weeks' ago, sets up the computer and enters the ballot for tickets right on cue at the ungodly hour. He is about number 8000 in the queue but our story does have a happy ending - he has seats and we wish him good weather and a Villa win.
Can you imagine being a member and entering a ballot for tickets, we can assume for every home fixture in a season; that level of passion and sense of belonging, of wanting to be a part of it so badly.
I love this time of year in the EPL. Bobby Firmino's equalising goal against Villa (god bless him) brought a tear to many a neutral, never mind fans, and reminded us that there are many of that type of happy ending.
This weekend two teams will face games and circumstances that could be worth $80 to $100 million to each club. Leicester must win at home to West Ham and hope that Everton either lose or draw against Bournemouth at home to avoid relegation. A Leicester win and a draw for Everton would see Leicester go through on goal difference.
Not so long ago, Leicester were the toast of the footballing world after winning the title at odds of 5000-1. Everton have 69 consecutive years of top-flight participation to protect. How important does their 97th minute equaliser at Wolves last week prove to be? What does success look like? How tenuous survival can be.
It will be exciting and nail-biting, you can almost certainly guarantee that, and I'm hoping the A-League grand final and the FA Cup next week provide great entertainment.
We will look at those games in depth in next week's column. Enjoy your football.
